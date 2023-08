SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a wanted man in the Black Hills has come to an end.

Ambrose Williams | Courtesy Summerset Police Department

The Summerset Police Department says Ambrose Williams was arrested in Lawrence County on Tuesday. He was wanted on a felony warrant out of North Dakota.

The search started after a car was stopped by a Summerset Police officer near I-90 and Stagestop Road. However, the car took off at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the car was found in the Piedmont area.