MELLETTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted in Minnehaha County was arrested in Mellette County for a different crime.

The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office says a theft was reported at a Dollar General just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the 30-year-old suspect was arrested not long after. After further investigation, officers learned the suspect was wanted in Minnehaha County for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was taken to the Winner jail.