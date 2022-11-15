SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon.

Joshua Ortley

Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had a weapon, he resisted arrest and claimed his name was “Nathan.”

He’s scheduled to be in court tomorrow.

Ortley is one of two men wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Simon Deng who has been missing since late October.