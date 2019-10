SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — An Iowa man with multiple arrest warrants was arrested without incident Monday in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Nathan Tesch was wanted for multiple failure to appear charges, eluding, driving under suspension, fourth-degree theft as well as a weapon violation and drug charges. Tesch was booked into the Clay County Jail and is being held on a $20,400 bond.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected.