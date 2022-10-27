SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Even with temperatures forecast in the sixties, thoughts of winter start setting in among people who earn a living removing snow from streets and highways in KELOLAND. Both the South Dakota DOT and Sioux Falls Street Department have had openings for plow operators posted since September. Competition within the industry itself makes it tough to find enough workers.

Workers with the Sioux Falls office of the South Dakota DOT are already prepping their equipment for winter.

“It’s that time of year, we’re getting ready, we want to make sure we’re prepared because you never know when you might get snow,” DOT Area Engineer Harry Johnston said.

The area engineer says for the first time in two years, the Sioux Falls office should be close to fully-staffed with full-time and seasonal workers.

“We did some different meet-and-greet-type hiring events, we try to get people in to see our complex, to talk to our guys and actually say hey, it’s good to work for the DOT,” Johnston said.

But hiring drivers with a commercial license is a challenge when there are so many openings elsewhere.

“There’s competition with the city, the state, the county and private contractors that are removing snow, as well,” Johnston said.

“I would say we’re in competition with anybody that’s hiring CDL drivers,” Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said.

The Sioux Falls Street Department is looking to hire between 25-30 seasonal workers for winter. Right now, around ten are in the hiring pipeline.

“So far, so good, I would say. Typically, that mid-November, I would worry a little bit, like make sure we have enough,” Hansen said.

But if the street department doesn’t hit its hiring quota, that doesn’t mean snow plows won’t be able to reach your neighborhood this winter.

“We’ll actually have to pull from other public works divisions and our parks department. We’ve got probably close to well over 100 people with CDL’s, and they have training,” Hansen said.

Both the city and state have boosted pay to $20 an hour. They’re confident of staying ahead of the snow this winter, even in the absence of a blizzard of job applications.

The DOT is also offering $2,000 hiring bonuses for qualified applicants. Hansen says that’s something the city may consider offering as well, depending upon their staffing situation in the future.