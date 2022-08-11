SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The suspect who police said was the driver in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday night on drug charges in central Sioux Falls.

Tanner Turkey, the suspected driver in the officer-involved shooting, was arrested on drug charges after police found drugs in a vehicle, Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police were looking for Turkey, 29, when they saw him get into a car at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clemens said.

Investigators said the arrest followed a brief chase, where the vehicle the suspect was in side-swiped another car. It turns out the vehicle was stolen.

When police searched the vehicle, they found drugs. Turkey was arrested. Two other people, Rhianna Perry and Yealie Hall, were also arrested on drug charges. Perry and Hall are not connected to Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting, police said.

Tanner Turkey

Rhianna Perry

Yealie Hall

Turkey also has prior warrants for parole violations and domestic violence charges.

Clemens said the DCI is investigating the officer-involved shooting. If there were any charges for Turkey they would come from the DCI, Clemens said.