MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old man, wanted on a rape charge, is now behind bars in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Mandre Adams

Last Friday the sheriff’s office tweeted that they were looking for Mandre Clowns Adams. He was booked into jail Thursday, March 9.

According to court documents the charges stem from an incident last April.

The victim told police she was raped in an area just east of downtown. Adams is scheduled to be in court Friday afternoon.