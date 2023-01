RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver.

Officials say Quiver strangled and threatened to shoot the officer. He was then tased and arrested.

Quiver will spend just over a year behind bars, followed by one year of supervised release.