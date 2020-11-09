Walz to announce statewide expansion of coronavirus testing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce an expansion to statewide COVID-19 testing on Monday.

Walz plans to visit the Minneapolis Convention Center where a new, free coronavirus saliva test site opens. It will be the eighth saliva testing site in the state. The other sites have gotten plenty of traffic, with officials reporting 50,000 people who were tested in one day alone.

Health officials say increased testing is needed to help people find out if they have COVID-19 and help the department track, trace, and find asymptomatic people to prevent more spreading.  

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests