Walz to announce extension of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor told reporters the extension would likely include some refinements, but didn’t give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.

Minnesota reported 83 new cases Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 1,069, and it reported four new deaths, for a total of 34. Secretary of State Steve Simon is proposing a bill that would give him temporary expanded authority to ensure the conduct of safe elections during the pandemic.

