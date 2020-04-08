Live Now
LISTEN at 11:45 a.m.: S.D. Department of Health COVID-19 briefing

Walz to announce extension of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tim Walz

FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Walz said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor made the declaration in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor told reporters the extension would likely include some refinements, but didn’t give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.

Minnesota reported 83 new cases Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 1,069, and it reported four new deaths, for a total of  34. Secretary of State Steve Simon is proposing a bill that would give him temporary expanded authority to ensure the conduct of safe elections during the pandemic.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss