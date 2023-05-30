ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use.

The law won’t take effect until August first.

Minnesotans will be permitted to have up to two pounds of marijuana at home and two ounces while in public. The sale of the drug will still be illegal without a state license.

The bill will also expunge low-level cannabis convictions.

“We’ve criminalized a lot of folks, we are going to start the expungement process on those records,” Walz said. “We have a situation where buying cannabis on the streets is dangerous from things like fentanyl to xylazine to the other things we’re starting to see show up. It makes sense to have that.

Former Governor Jesse Ventura, who has been pushing for the legalization of cannabis for more than two decades, was also present at Tuesday’s bill signing.