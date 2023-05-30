SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill into law that could impact the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview merger.

The law expands the power of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to oversee large-scale transactions when it comes to healthcare facilities.

Supporters of the law say this is about looking out for public interest.

Before the bill was signed into law, Sanford Health told KELOLAND News it will comply with the new requirements.

Sanford also said it remains confident in the benefits of the merger for the patients and communities.