ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed three bills into law protecting gender-affirming care and abortion access as well as banning the practice of conversion therapy.

The first bill protects transgender people, their families and healthcare providers from legal repercussions if they travel to Minnesota to get gender-affirming care.

The second bill would prevent any legal or professional action against healthcare workers who help anyone get an abortion or other reproductive health care.

Several cities in Minnesota have already banned conversion therapy but this bill would create a statewide ban.