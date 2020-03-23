Walz self-quarantines; Klobuchar’s husband hospitalized

Breaking News
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
FILE- In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks in St. Paul, Minn. Gov. Walz said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, that the Minnesota state government will continue to consent to refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor made the declaration in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response to a recent executive order from President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz went into self-quarantine at home on Monday after a member of his security detail tested positive.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her husband has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Instagram that her brother had died in Tennessee of the virus.

The rapid developments came as Walz was considering whether to order state residents to shelter in place. Walz said he hoped his self-quarantine serves as a model for the rest of Minnesota.

