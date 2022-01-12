Walz seeks $40M for hospital staffing amid COVID-19 surge

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz answers a question from a reporter during a news conference to debut his state budget plan for the next two years Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the Department of Revenue building in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that he wants to use $40 million in federal funding to support emergency staffing at hospitals that are straining to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases that is expected to get worse.

Walz on Wednesday announced his request to fund the hiring of nurses to work 60 hours per week for 60 days at hospitals experiencing shortages due to the virus. The request follows another $40 million Walz wants to put toward expanding testing.

Both requests come out of $500 million in American Rescue Plan state funds for immediate COVID-19 response.