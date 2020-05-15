Walz picks Worthington Judge Gordon Moore for Supreme Court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tom Walz has used his first appointment to the Minnesota Supreme Court to elevate Gordon Moore, a judge from southwestern Minnesota, to replace the retiring Associate Justice David Lillehaug.

The 57-year-old Moore currently serves in Worthington in Nobles County. He was previously the county’s chief prosecutor. He also served as an assistant attorney general under Hubert Humphrey III. He grew up in Rochester, where he graduated from Mayo High School. Walz called Moore “a man with a strong moral compass.”

Moore pledged to work to secure impartial justice for all Minnesotans. Moore will likely be sworn in Aug. 1.

