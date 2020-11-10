Walz imposes new limits on bars, restaurants, gatherings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesota bars and restaurants to stop serving at 10 p.m. and is limiting attendance at weddings, funeral and social gatherings under new restrictions aimed at slowing the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

The new rules, which take effect Friday, are aimed at young adults, ages 18 to 35, who are often carriers of the virus without showing symptoms and are among the primary spreaders in the state.

The new limits will kick in shortly before college students return home for Thanksgiving. The changes target people who mingle without masks after too many drinks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests