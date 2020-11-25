Walz, House GOP, push for quick aid for hard-hit businesses

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 21, 2020 file photo, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update in St. Paul, Minn., on the state’s plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Walz is expected to sign a police accountability bill into law Thursday, July 23 that includes a ban on neck restraints like the one that was used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House Republicans have unveiled separate relief proposals for small businesses that have been hit the hardest by new restrictions to curb the coronavirus.

They’re expressing hope that lawmakers can pass a plan in a special session as early as next week.

Highlights of the plan the governor developed with House Democratic leaders include grants for affected businesses, a 13-week extension of unemployment benefits and $500 one-time payments to struggling families. The House GOP proposal includes a $400 million grant fund for restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments that had to close or scale back.