Wallet taken from shopper’s purse, victim out nearly $1,700

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to track down the suspect who stole someone’s wallet and charged around $1,700 on the victim’s cards.

Authorities say the victim was shopping near south Grange Avenue and Venture Place on the south side of the city. The victim said they were distracted by another shopper when someone else grabbed their wallet.

“The citizen did their best to try to figure it out, worked with some people at the store to see possibly if they could figure out who did this or what had happened. But in the time that happened, they were able to see that they $1,200 charged on their credit card and another $500 taken off their debit card,” Sgt. Robert Forster said.

Police are reminding everyone with the holiday shopping season starting up, you need to keep your money secure and keep an eye on your surroundings.