‘Wall of Death’ featured entertainment at Hot Harley Nights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot Harley Nights has raised more than $3 million for Make-A-Wish South Dakota in the more than two decades it’s been going on. This year is the 24th annual running of the event. It kicks off Thursday at J & L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls and ends with a free concert on Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

On a windy Wednesday in Sioux Falls, Rhett Rotten is getting revved up for his performances during this year’s Hot Harley Nights at J & L.

“The ‘Wall of Death’ has been something that it’s been called since the beginning of time. It originated from the form of old board track racing. What we did was compartmentalize a little bit, make our track a little smaller and we’re geared more towards entertainment than we are competition,” Rotten said.

Jimmy Entenman with J & L Harley Davidson says the motorcycle stunts gets his adrenaline going. He says the Wall of Death is just one part of a packed schedule of activities.

Touring the Wall of Death 💀 that will be a featured part of Hot Harley Nights this week… @ J&L Harley-Davidson https://t.co/EeMGbNd3IO — Matt Holsen (@KELOHolsen) July 10, 2019

“From family night to the free concert at the fairgrounds, we want everybody to come out and enjoy what we have going on,” Entenman said.

Entenman says riders will be coming in from 30 different states.

“You don’t have to register for the event but if you want to partake in some of the festivities, registration definitely helps. All the proceeds go to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation of South Dakota,” Entenman said.

Making wishes come true for kids in the state. Last year, more than $144,000 was raised for Make-A-Wish.

“The motorcycle community in general, they’re very generous. They love getting behind good causes. That’s one of the things that’s helped make this event a success over the past 24 years but you don’t have to ride a motorcycle to participate in this event,” Entenman said.

Registration begins Thursday at noon. Family night gets underway at 5 p.m. at J & L Harley Davidson. The business will be raffling off a new Harley. Tickets are $25.