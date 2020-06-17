Wall Lake beach has a busy summer

WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — More people are out enjoying lakes since public pools in Sioux Falls are closed.

Looking out in the sand at Wall Lake beach Wednesday you could find multiple towels, sandals and life jackets as their owners headed out to swim or jet ski in the water.

“It’s a great place to come and social distance and get the kids out and bring some normalcy,” Ryan McCain said.

Ryan McCain and his wife brought their three girls out to enjoy the beach today.

“It’s fun to swim and it cools us off on a hot day,” IreLynn McCain said.

IreLynn, Rayna and Cora McCain also like playing in the sand

“We also love the water because it’s nice and cool and hot,” Rayna McCain said.

And they’re staying safe while in the water.

“Lots of sunscreen. Forgot the floaties today, but other people enjoyed letting them use theirs,” Ryan McCain said.

But there is one other reason the girls like coming to the beach.

“And it’s a good place to be with family,” IreLynn McCain said.

Spending quality time out at the beach while staying safe.

There are no lifeguards on duty at the beach, but adult supervision is recommended for younger children whenever kids are near the water