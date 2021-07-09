Wall Drug sees major increase in visitor traffic

WALL, S.D. (KELO) — As we reach the middle of tourism season, one of South Dakota’s famous attractions is seeing a major increase in visitors.

As you can see Wall Drug is very busy today with hundreds of visitors from all over. Which includes Leslie Baldridge from Oklahoma.

“I’ve been here once before, it’s got everything. It’s like all the National Park Stores rolled into one,” Baldridge said.

Thomas Asmus and his friends stopped by Wall Drug today from Minnesota while exploring the Black Hills.

“We just love the history here and all that encapsules in this area, it’s absolutely wonderful. And all these young people walking around, they’ll remember it the rest of their lives,” Asmus said.

According to Rick Hustead, the convenience store saw a 90-percent increase in visitors over June of last year. And just in the month of July there has already been a 50-percent increase.

“Those are outstanding numbers for Wall Drug, for the restaurant and our retail shops. It’s amazing,” Hustead said.

While staffing has been a major issue for some businesses in the Black Hills this summer, Hustead says Wall Drug is doing well.

“And I don’t know how we could handle this business without a large staff, so we are doing pretty good,” Hustead said.

Hustead says this is an exciting time for the business and looks forward to seeing even more visitors over this summer.