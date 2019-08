SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people in KELOLAND are looking to bring awareness to heart health, one step at a time. The Heart Walk kicked off Saturday morning in Sioux Falls.

People filled Fawick Park to support the mission of the American Heart Association in South Dakota.

This year, donors and walkers raised over $108,000 for the American Heart Association.

The majority of the money will help people here in KELOLAND.