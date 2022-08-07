SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families honored loved ones whom they lost shortly after birth with a walk Saturday at Fawick Park in central Sioux Falls.

Jessica Remme and her family are among the people who celebrated the lives of children lost this weekend. Her daughter Oaklyn died in 2018, and she decided to create the Oaklyn Foundation to help families in similar situations.

Stephine Dykes sits on the foundation’s board of directors. She lost her daughter at the age of 10 months. She says the topic is hard, but knowing you’re not alone brings solace.

