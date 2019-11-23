‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’ is Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Michael Gross wears a lot of hats these days, including father, firefighter, and realtor.



But he’s also known a much different life.



“I lived on the streets at 14 years of age in Arizona and California,” Michael Gross said.



Gross faced a countless number of challenges as a homeless teen.



“I would go to truck stops and I would try to sneak into their showers and take showers when I could,” Gross said.



This weekend people will learn more about the struggles the homeless are facing, thanks to an event put on by the St. Francis House.



It’s called “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.”



The walk will begin Saturday, November 23rd at a memorial for the homeless near 6th Street and the Big Sioux River and it will end at the St. Francis House.



“I think there’s a stigma out there that homeless people are bad people. They’re not. No one rose and said, ‘You know what? I think I’ll take the career of being homeless.’ Nobody chooses that. Life’s path directed them that way, and I think it just shows some compassion,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.



This will be Gross’s first year taking part in the walk.



“God told us to go out and wash each other’s feet. He didn’t say only wash CEOs feet or only wash homeless people’s feet. He said go out into the community and spread your light,” Gross said.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday near 6th Street and the Big Sioux River.

Walkers are asked to bring a new or gently used backpack full of 15 pounds of canned food items.

You can find more details here.