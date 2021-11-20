Walk A Mile event wraps up Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over a hundred people walked a purposeful mile in Sioux Falls Saturday. Hosted by the St. Francis House, the walk was highlighting the reality of hunger and homelessness in the community. It’s the fifth year the walk has helped wrap up National Hunger and Homelessness Week. Part of the focus was on what people carried.

“When you’re carrying a backpack of 15 pounds, it really makes of, this is unfortunately, what our homeless face every single day. They carry everything that they own in a backpack because they don’t have a home of their own,” Julie Becker, executive director of the St. Francis House, said.

The backpacks were filled with non-perishable items that have now been donated to the St. Francis House and other services in Sioux Falls.