SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered for the seventh annual Walk a Mile in my shoes today.

The walk takes place each year during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week.

People walked a mile carrying 15 pounds of canned goods and other essentials to the St. Francis House, then donating the items at the end of the walk. They also put purple flags in the ground in honor of those who have died his last year.

“We have, unfortunately, another long list of names to read of those that have passed away this last year that at some time in their life have experienced homelessness. And so this is a time that we can pay honor to them and advocate for the life that they lived, that hopefully someday we will not have this issue in our communities,” says St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker.

The walk’s goal is to draw awareness to the issues happening in Sioux Falls.

“I see it as cold. I realize how tough it is care on your self and you know, walk around downtown and yeah like and like when you see like homeless people, they are more motivated to help out and get involved,” says attendee Sam Sahly.

