Waiting for the return of a Midwest Honor Flight mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight‘s Mission 5 returned Tuesday night, and the veterans on board had a welcoming waiting for them at the Sioux Falls Arena. Before they arrived, KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spoke with people waiting there.

There are different motivations for being here. Take Karen Honermann of Wilmont, Minnesota, for example. Her father, U.S. Army veteran Edwin Johanning, is on Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 5.

“It really meant a lot to dad to go on the honor flight, and when we started talking about it, we thought, you know what, we all just have to be there to support him, and so we’re all here tonight,” Honermann said.

Her sister is Johanning’s guardian on the flight.

“She said he’s having a great time, she said dad is happy, and he’s teared up several times,” Honermann said. “And the thing that he was so impressed with was all the people that came to thank them for their service.”

“My husband got to be the guardian for his dad, so it’s pretty special that it’s a father-son memory time,” Gloriann Hovorka said.

Gloriann Hovorka’s father-in-law Richard Hovorka served in the U.S. Army; he was on Mission 5, too. But you don’t need to have a loved one or family member on the flight to be here; such was the case with U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jim Jones Jr. of Sibley, Iowa on Tuesday night.

“I just come back to greet them all,” Jones Jr. said.

Dan Santella: Why do you do that?

“They’re my brothers,” Jones Jr. said. “We support each other.”