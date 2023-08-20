RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Jimmy Hilton Pool in Rapid City is taking the “dog days of summer” literally.

The Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park hosted the Wags and Waves event, which is a major fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Dogs of all shapes, breeds and sizes took to the pool. They chased balls and frisbees, enjoying a break from the heat.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson and Dexter joined in the fun as well.

The Hilton Pool closed Saturday to the public for swimming, making Wags and Waves the end of the season before the pool is drained of water this week.