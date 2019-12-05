Wagon Wheel to bring new experience to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Music superstar Darius Rucker is coming to Sioux Falls this June but he’s only a part of the experience that will be taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Rucker is headlining what will become an annual event known as Wagon Wheel: A Celebration of Bourbon, Beer and Barbecue. Pepper Entertainment is putting on the event with the help of JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

“The focus is really on the bourbon and the whiskeys and South Dakota and some major, major grandstand talent as in Darius Rucker,” Johnson said.

The annual event will keep the name Wagon Wheel moving forward. Local band Goodroad is scheduled to perform at the after party on the midway following Darius Rucker.