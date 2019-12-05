Wagon Wheel hopes to become yearly Sioux Falls staple

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bourbon, beer and barbeque – the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and Pepper Entertainment are hoping they become a summer staple of Sioux Falls. Wagon Wheel takes place this June and will feature special food and drinks plus music superstar Darius Rucker.

This June 13th Wagon Wheel will be more than just a popular song to people in the Sioux Falls area.

“A celebration of bourbon, beer and barbeque. We partnered with a great local vendor in JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars. We’re super excited to bring a new event to the market and to be out at the fairgrounds and give them another landmark event outside of the actual fair. It’s been great,” Johnson said.

The Wagon Wheel Bourbon Experience hosted by JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars costs $30 and runs from 3-6 in the afternoon.

That night, Darius Rucker will be right here taking the stage at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets range from $39-$99.

Scott Wick with the fairgrounds expects Wagon Wheel to be a successful addition to the facility’s more than 90 yearly events.

“You know there could be 8-10, 11,000 people here hopefully during that weekend weather provided. It will be a great event. More than just a concert, this is a whole experience is what they’re putting together,” Wick said.

Wick says guests can reserve one of 260 campsites now if they’re interested. More music acts will be announced in the weeks to come.

On top of bourbon and beer, barbecue will be a part of the event but it will be different from other gatherings Sioux Falls residents might be familiar with.

“Certainly don’t want to be compared to Ribfest. This is something that’s completely, in terms of the brand and what the experience is going to be, is absolutely different,” Johnson said.

The annual event will keep the name Wagon Wheel moving forward. Local band Goodroad is scheduled to perform at the after party on the Midway following Darius Rucker.