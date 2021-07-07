Wagon Wheel highlights busy week at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar is peppered with big events at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds leading up to the Sioux Empire Fair in early August.

This weekend, Hot Harley Nights celebrates its 25th anniversary with racing, shows, and music, including Rodney Atkins at the Fairgrounds. Wagon Wheel takes center stage on Sunday. The event is a celebration of whiskey and wine and features a performance by country music star Darius Rucker.

“It’s a summer festival. We thought to kick off the first one, we invited Darius Rucker, well this was of course 15 months ago and with a little bit of a delay over the pandemic we are now scheduled to play July 11, which is this Sunday,” Vice President of Marketing, Pepper Entertainment, Kyle Heino said.

Following Wagon Wheel on Sunday, Hot Summer Nites is set for Tuesday, July 13, while the Sioux Empire Fair starts on August 5.