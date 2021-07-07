Wagon Wheel highlights busy week at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair is still four weeks away, but there’s no shortage of activity at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

An already busy summer is about to get even busier at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Hot Harley Nights is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The fundraiser for Make-A-Wish revs up Friday.

“They’ll start up at J&L and they’ll have their bike parade that comes through the route and then they’ll come on into the fairgrounds and we’ll have all the activities that happen here with the Rodney Atkins concert,” W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President Scott Wick said.

Following Atkins’ performance on Saturday, Wagon Wheel, featuring country music star Darius Rucker, takes center stage on Sunday.

“He’s had an incredible string of hits right now on country radio, they’ve really embraced him. He’s excited. He’s been on tour now the last few weekends, so he’s just getting started again,” Pepper Entertainment Vice President of Marketing Kyle Heino said.

Wagon Wheel is another major addition to the quickly growing list of marquee events in Sioux Falls.

“It’s another feather in our hat. It’s nice to do the big shows and be partnered with who we are because when it comes time for the fair and we make offers on larger entertainment, as we’re doing Old Dominion this year, which is a ticketed event, when they know that we can pull off larger events it’s a lot easier when we’re making offers on other entertainment to come to this property,” Wick said.

“They no longer have to travel, they don’t have to go to the big cities, they’ve got events on the calendar throughout the summer at the fairgrounds, at the arenas, at the club level, so there’s just several options that people can stay home, see live music and it’s really exciting,” Heino said.

Hot Summer Nites rounds out a busy stretch at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds next Tuesday, July 13th.

Click HERE for a list of upcoming events at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.