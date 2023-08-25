WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — A 29-year-old Wagner woman was sentenced Monday, August 21 to four years of probation for involuntary manslaughter of her infant son.

On September 11, 2021, Chelsea Andersh had smoked methamphetamine and marijuana. She gave her five-month-old son a bottle and put him back in bed with her.

Later that day, the infant was found on his side with his face into her body and under her arm. He died from asphyxia due to smothering from bed sharing with the mother. The contributing cause was Andersh’s methamphetamine use.