WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — A Wagner, South Dakota woman has been indicted with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony child abuse.

According to a press release, the indictment alleges that between November 2017 and May 2021 Tiny Sully, age 51, unlawfully assaulted a female minor victim with a belt and hanger.

During the same period, it is alleged that Sully abused, exposed, tortured, tormented and cruelly punished the same victim.

Sully pleaded not guilty to the indictment on Thursday and was released on bond pending her trial which is set to take place in April 2022.