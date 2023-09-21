SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Wagner woman was found guilty on seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony child abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact.

53-year-old Tina Sully was a foster parent and adopted mother to several children. Between 1993 and 2021, Sully assaulted and cruelly punished three of the children, beating them with belts and hangers and withholding food from them for days. She also sexually abused one of the boys.

A four-day jury trial was held in federal district court in Sioux Falls with the guilty verdict read on September 15, 2023.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years and maximum penalty of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the defendant was released pending sentencing. The sentencing date has not been set.