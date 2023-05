SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A Wagner woman has reached a plea deal in the death of her five-month-old baby.

28-year-old Chelsea Andersh plans to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Andersh was under the influence of meth and marijuana on September 11, 2021, and accidentally smothered the baby while she slept.

After entering the plea, she will face up to eight years in prison.