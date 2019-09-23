Wagner Student Council helps raise more than $4,000 for Woonsocket families

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — The Wagner community raised more than $4,000 for the families affected by a deadly crash that killed three teenagers near Woonsocket on September 14.

All week long, the Wagner Student Council helped hold fundraisers and donations, including a pep rally, to raise funds. Wagner played Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central in football Friday night in Wessington Springs.

Before the game, three star quilts were presented to the families.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Klich, his 14-year-old brother, Dylan Klich, and 14-year-old Kristian Kesary died when their car collided with an SUV and another vehicle on Highway 37.

Governor Kristi Noem is calling for South Dakota Department of Transportation make the intersection over Highways 34 and 37 near Woonsocket a four-way stop. According to a news release, Crews will be installing stop signs with flashing red lights on Highway 34 both east and westbound at the intersection with Highway 37 the week of Sept. 23.

Presentation to the families at this evening’s football game in Wessington Springs#WoonsocketStrong #WeAreWAGNER💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Posted by WCS Red Raider Nation on Friday, September 20, 2019