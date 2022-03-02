SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Wagner man has been indicted by a grand jury in Charles Mix County following the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Leonard Sharp Fish, also known as Leonard Walking Eagle, faces one charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The child was brought to the hospital by his mother last month and later died. Officials say investigators found extensive bruising on the child’s face and body.

An autopsy also revealed old and new fractures. Court documents say Sharp Fish lived with the boy’s mother and her four children.