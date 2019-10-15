Wacipi held at Multicultural Center of Sioux Falls

An event in downtown Sioux Falls Monday night gave South Dakotans another way to recognize Native Americans’ Day; the Multicultural Center of Sioux Falls organized a wacipi, or a powwow.

You can take in this event from both the floor level, or this bird’s eye view, where KELOLAND News met Andrea Eastman, who is Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.

“I’m enjoying myself, it’s nice to see a lot of other natives here, different tribes, and it’s a good time to get together and visit,” Eastman said.

Also here are Tisha Blue Bird and her brother Lawrence. Both are Oglala Lakota. Tisha is here for her family.

“Just to show my kids that this is their culture,” Tisha said.

“It’s just a good time for us to come together and it’s better than Columbus Day, right, right? Yeah, and it’s for everyone,” Lawrence said. “Very inter-tribal.”

“What is happening here is a lovely, lovely thing,” said Christy Nicolaisen, executive director of the multicultural center of Sioux Falls.

Nicolaisen wants people to join in.

“I think people need to come, whether you’re native or non-native, to come down and experience it,” Nicolaisen said. “It is a beautiful, sacred event, where people can learn about each other, you can celebrate with each other, you can dance with each other.”

Eastman was also at Monday’s parade in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I like that Sioux Falls acknowledges Native American Day, and I feel that’s important and I like to see other big events like this, and I’ll come back again for sure,” Eastman said.