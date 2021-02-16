W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds starting 2021 strong

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2020 was not a banner year for many businesses, especially those in the entertainment industry, but W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is off to a strong start in 2021.

The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds were deserted during the early stages of the pandemic.

“We were shut down all the way from March through July last year,” W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds President & CEO Scott Wick said.

“Everything that we had booked got canceled, but then once it all opened up the events we did have have been very successful,” Fair Board Treasurer Dan Pirrung said.

Last summer’s Sioux Empire Fair stands atop that list.

“The fair was well attended, but the atmosphere at the fair this year just seemed to be more laid back,” Dan Pirrung said.

The 81st annual event was also missing its concert headliner.

“Last year for the fair we did not have Old Dominion, but Old Dominion will be kicking off the fair. We’ll be opening up a day early this year, we open up August 5th,” Wick said.

The summer schedule also includes Wagon Wheel, featuring country artist Darius Rucker, and Hot Summer Nights.

The entertainment isn’t limited to concerts and Corvettes. A national snocross organization is bringing an event to the fairgrounds this weekend that was originally scheduled for New York.

“They brought their machines in, they’ve been making snow, they’re the same snowmaking machines they use at Great Bear, but they’ve been running those on days when it’s favorable and not too windy and with this cold snap we’ve had they’ve been able to really add to the piles,” Wick said.

Crews are now forming and grooming the track for the snocross event, part of a suddenly packed calendar for the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“Pretty much booked. We’ve got about every weekend full, right now,” Pirrung said.

“With everything we have on the books we have a very favorable looking year ahead of us, which we need after what happened last year. We were able to struggle by and get by it was pretty skinny there for awhile,” Wick said.

The Sioux Falls Snocross National starts Friday morning at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, with the finals set for Saturday night. The fairgrounds is also hosting an R.V. Expo Show & Sale this Saturday and Sunday inside the Expo Building.