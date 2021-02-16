W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds sees busy start to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After hosting a limited number of events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is starting the new year strong.

A national snocross organization is bringing an event to town this weekend that was originally scheduled for New York.

The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds has also added multiple rodeo events following the fire at the beef complex at the state fairgrounds in Huron.

“We have some events that have transitioned down here while they’re in the rebuilding process, so we’ll be home to a couple extra rodeos and barrel racing events that’ll happen out here while they’re getting their building built up in Huron,” Scott Wick, President and CEO at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds said.

The Sioux Falls Snocross National starts Friday morning, with the finals set for Saturday night.