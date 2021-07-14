W.H. Lyon expo building won’t be fully repaired in time for fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Missing roof pieces and a temporary repair job have left the W.H. Lyon expo building with some water damage and minor debris.

“Luckily, all the events we’ve had since that damage were all outside or in our grandstand area. So that didn’t affect any of those events. We are very grateful for that. And we’re going to be able to get it fixed and ready for the fair so we can use the expo during the fair, and then we’ll go from there,” Courtney Hokanson, director of marketing and public relations said.

On Wednesday, the Minnehaha County commissioners approved emergency repairs for the building. A bid of no more than $220 thousand will be accepted to repair the damaged roof section.

“We need that building for the fair, if not for many other things. And getting that expeditiously accomplished is vital for the fair and so there’s no further damage to our building,” Jeff Barth, Minnehaha County commissioner said.

For now, they’re planning on a temporary patch.

“The insulation portion is what is of most concern. It’s on backorder months out for any larger projects,” Mark Kriens, director of facilities said.

The final repairs won’t start until the contractors can find all the materials.

“The team is really working ahead to see what we can do, and if we have to adjust anything, a lot of our events are very flexible and great to work with,” Hokanson said. “So we’re hoping to not have to change anything, but if we need to, we will keep people informed and make those adjustments as needed.”