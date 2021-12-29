Voyage Federal Credit Union to relocate branch to former Gage Brothers site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local financial institution is planning to build a new branch at the former Gage Brothers site.

Voyage Federal Credit Union’s president and CEO says they need more space, and the property off I-29 and 12th street is an attractive location.

With the opening of a new location, the branch near 10th and Kiwanis will close.

“It’s not often that the corner lot on the busiest street in South Dakota becomes available right near the interstate. It’s very close to the facility we have now so it’s convenient for our members,” Voyage Federal Credit Union Jeff Schmidt said.

Schmidt says the plan is to build something similar to their location at Dawley Farm.