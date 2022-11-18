SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although there were shortcomings found when Disability Rights South Dakota reviewed accessibility of polling sites on election day, Nov. 8, some were able to be addressed in real time.

Others will need more attention.

The organization found that at several polling places the ExpressVote , a ballot marking device, was not present or otherwise operational for voter use whatsoever – a violation of the requirements outlined under Help America Vote Act (HAVA). DRSD said in a news release it will work with the South Dakota Secretary of State office and local County Auditors to resolve identified concerns and ensure all voters with disabilities can exercise their right to vote privately and independently.

Recurring issues included a lack of designated accessible parking signs and spaces and pathways outside and inside of polling sites not allowing easy access for individuals with mobility devices.

An additional issue with ExpressVote included the machine being placed close to a wall with a chair in-between. In some cases, the machine was not in the room which meant individuals could not vote privately.