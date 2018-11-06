Voters Take Advantage Of Last Day Of Absentee Voting

CANTON, S.D. - Absentee voting is now officially done in South Dakota. Tens of thousands of people sent in their ballots early.

While the lines at the Lincoln County auditor's office weren't too long on Monday that may not be the case Tuesday. That's why voter Stanley Vetos made his way to the courthouse ahead of Election Day.

"I don't want to be in a line tomorrow when everybody should be out voting," Vetos said. "We've been waiting to get into some of the crops and get them out but being it's raining, thought it was a good day to come get it over with."

He's not the only one; Emily Honken is here making sure her voice is heard.

"I dropped off my absentee ballot, so I could get my vote in. I'm an athletic trainer at USF and our team is leaving this afternoon for a game on the road tomorrow, so I won't be around to vote and wanted to turn that in today so I could still get my vote in," Honken said.

Vetos says voting early went smoothly for him.

"I got in here at a time when there wasn't too many people in here. I think there's been quite a crowd before, but went very easy. It's not a long ballot, so it's pretty simple; everybody get out and vote," Vetos said.

Beating the lines to cast their votes.

"I just think it's important for everybody to share their voice and share their opinions and make sure their voice is heard in the election," Honken said.

"I think everyone should get out and vote every year. It's a privilege that our veterans give us and if we don't use it, I think it's a shame really," Vetos said.