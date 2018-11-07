Voters Make Their Way To The Polls On Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Plenty of people are making their way to Faith Baptist church to vote Tuesday. This building hosts three different precincts. Marlys Lietzow is the superintendent for precinct 2-15.

"We were overwhelmed in the very beginning, it was just crazy, all three precincts here were full going down the hallway, so it was amazing," Lietzow said.

So much so that Lietzow says this is the most voters she's seen in her precinct. Over 500 by 1 p.m.

"We've surpassed any vote that we've taken, even the presidential election, we've had more voters today so far," Lietzow said.

While there was a line at one of the precincts, these voters say the process went smoothly.

"It was very easy, they were helpful, we didn't have to wait long, it was really easy," voter Dianne Drew said.

"It was very simple, very smooth, I did my homework before, didn't take me five minutes," voter Cindy Walsh said.

These voters are making sure their voices are heard.

"You can't complain unless you get out and vote, it is a right everybody is entitled to, so get out and vote," Walsh said.