YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A mountain, a fish or a knight. Mo the Mighty Mount, Placidus the Paddlefish or Benedict the Lancer.

Those are the three options that voters will choose from to decide on the new mascot for Mount Marty University.

In a release sent on July 29, the University announced that while the team name will remain the Lancers, the mascot is being selected to “represent, embody, and bring together the University and surrounding Yankton community in a fun and entertaining way.”

So who are these potential future faces of Mount Marty? The university offers a description.

Mo the Mighty Mount hails from the Bluffs that would give way to Mount Marty University. A longtime friend of the Sisters and caretaker of Yankton and the Missouri River, Mo has decided the time is now to reveal his role as protector of The Mount. As part of the Lancer team, he advocates for Benedictine Values, entertains fans, and ignites passion for the university. Description of Mo the Mighty Mount

Placidus the Paddlefish is a legend of the Missouri River who has watched over and protected the basin and those who come to enjoy Yankton’s beautiful recreational area year after year. With his golden eyes and paddle, Placidus cheers on the Lancers with his durable, tenacious spirit. Description of Placidus the Paddlefish

Benedict the Lancer (Benny for short) is the noble defender of Mount Marty University. Knighted by Bishop Martin Marty himself, Benny is loyal and fierce but has a gentle heart and loves hosting Yankton’s most important dignitaries. Benny enjoys long walks on the bluff and keeps watch over Yankton from The Mount. He represents Mount Marty athletics’ namesake and leads the university into battle against its fiercest opponents. Description of Benedict the Lancer

Voting on the mascots opened July 26, 2022, and will continue until 5 p.m. on August 1, 2022. You can cast your vote, here.