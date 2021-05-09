Volunteers team up with the Black Hills National Forest to keep trails safe

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the weather heats up, more people are taking advantage of the outdoors. This summer the Black Hills National Forest Service put together a task force to improve the motorized trail system.

Summertime in the Black Hills is one of the busiest seasons of the year.

Corbin Herman is a member of the new Off-Highway Vehicle, or OHV, Action Team. He says the team will clearly define OHV limitations on the trails, maintenance, and improve signage.

“Especially in the spring of the year or in big weather events, if there is a big problem on the trails, there’s a number of trees that fall across the trails and the volunteers are very eager to get out there and remove the trees and the obstacles that are on the trails,” Herman said.

Jerry Krueger with the National Forest Service says the action team is made of ten volunteer stakeholders that are passionate about OHV usage in the Black Hills.

“We were dedicated to pulling together a group of folks who wanted to work with us, trying to make a great recreation opportunity even better for both our visitors and for the residents here in the Black Hills,” Krueger, Deputy Forest Supervisor for NFS, said.

With the busy summer, the National Forest Service and the OHV Action Team want people to enjoy all that the Black Hills has to offer and do it safely.

“Really encouraging people to use their public lands, to recreate on the public lands, to do so responsibly and that’s a big thing of why we’re here, a big reason of why we formed the OHV Action Team,” Krueger said.

The Black Hills National Forest Service is always looking for volunteers to help out with trail maintenance.