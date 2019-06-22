Volunteers take to the tracks to clean up trash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some people in Sioux Falls are helping keep the city clean. Volunteers walked down the train tracks of the Ellis and Eastern railroad corridor Saturday morning picking up trash in the ditches.

Katrina Lehr-Mckinney is the president of All Saints Neighborhood Association. She says they’ve been clearing out the ditches since 2013.

“It’s really important just because of cleaning up the neighborhood, and then also these ditches divert water directly into the river. So, we’re trying to make sure that as much trash as possible stays out of our river system,” Lehr-Mckinnie said.

Lehr-Mckinney says clean ditches also lower the chance of flooding in neighborhoods around the train tracks.

